NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the accreditation of merchants who are trusted for their cargo security standards, giving relief in cases where certification had expired between April and May.

CBIC informed field officers on Friday that the validity of accreditation to merchants, called authorised economic operators (AEOs), which expired between 1 April and end of May has been extended till the end of June. Mint has seen a copy of the communication.

This allows certified merchants to continue to enjoy AEO privileges, including faster tax refunds and expedited adjudication of disputes. CBIC has told officials that the idea was to address genuine difficulties faced by businesses in getting their AEO certification renewed due to the lockdown in many parts of the country. This, however, doesn't apply to cases where certification has been withheld.

AEOs are players in international trade, approved by customs authorities as compliant with supply chain security standards, based on documentation and other forms of verification. This voluntary scheme is open to importers, exporters, logistics providers, custodians or terminal operators, custom brokers and warehouse operators. AEOs’ self-declaration of origin of goods is also accepted.

CBIC is in discussions with its counterparts in other countries for sharing information about shipments and about risky entities that would improve the customs authority’s surveillance of trade and help in further streamlining export import procedures. This is also expected help in offering more privileges to AEOs.

During the pandemic, CBIC stepped up digitisation of trade related paperwork to reduce physical interface between people. In the case of medical supplies for covid prevention and treatment, customs authorities have taken several measures for quick clearance of shipments. Cross-border trade was one of the areas that the World Bank had highlighted as an area where India needed to usher in reforms to improve its overall ease of doing business score.

