CBIC frames norms to collect passenger information from airlines

Aircraft operators are required to register with a designated officer for the purpose of information sharing. They have to collect and transfer specified details of passengers to customs systems. Information has to be transferred 24 hours before the departure time or at the departure time.
NEW DELHI: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has framed new regulations to routinely collect passenger information from airlines for risk analysis and to prevent violations of customs law, showed an official order.
Under the Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022, airlines are responsible for submitting passenger data in a specified format to the National Customs Targeting Centre - Passenger. This centre is set up by the CBIC to receive and process passenger records.
Non-compliance with this regulation by an aircraft operator or its agent will attract a penalty of at least ₹25,000 but not more than ₹50,000 for each act of non-compliance, showed the order.
“The Government has come up with Passenger Name Record Information Regulations 2022. The objective is to obtain relevant passenger data for risk analysis to proactively prevent, detect, investigate or prosecute offences under the Customs law or any other domestic or international law. The onus of timely collecting and sharing of such information has been put on the airline operators," explained Abhishek Jain, partner, indirect tax at KPMG in India.
“While strict privacy guidelines have been stipulated under these regulations, the government should ensure that the same are duly enforced to prevent unauthorised usage," said Jain.