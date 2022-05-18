NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday said that the due date for filing form GST return-3B for the month of April 2022 has been extended till 24 May.

The due date for filing GST return-3B for every month is the 20th of the next month for businesses with sales more than ₹five crores. Accordingly, April returns were to be filed by 20 May and the tax authority’s order gives them extra time.

Taxes are paid on the basis of GST return-3B, a self-declared summary of transactions, which also show the input tax credit claimed. This return form, once filed, cannot be revised. Even if there is no tax liability, this form is to be filed. If this return is not filed by the due date, there is late fee that applies on a daily basis. If the tax liability is not met within the due date, there is an interest liability on the dues.

CBIC also said in a separate order that the due date for payment of tax for the month of April by taxpayers under the ‘quarterly return filing but monthly tax payment’ scheme in form GST PMT-06 has been extended till 27 May.

CBIC said earlier in the day in a social media post that a technical glitch has been reported by GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on the portal. “Infosys has been directed by government for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B and correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest," CBIC said.