CBIC gives extra time to file GST returns for April

Taxes are paid on the basis of GST return-3B, a self-declared summary of transactions, which also show the input tax credit claimed. This return form, once filed, cannot be revised. Even if there is no tax liability, this form is to be filed. If this return is not filed by the due date, there is late fee that applies on a daily basis. If the tax liability is not met within the due date, there is an interest liability on the dues.

