New Delhi: The government has extended the due date for filing GST annual return and a reconciliation statement for FY21 by two months, as per an official order.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in the order that the due date for filing the annual return in form GSTR-9 and the self-certified reconciliation statement in form GSTR-9C has been extended from end of December to end of February.

The extension of GST annual return filing due date comes at a time taxpayers are busy with their income tax filing for which the due date is 31 December.

In August, the government had given relaxation to very small businesses from the annual return filing requirement. GST annual return is to be filed by businesses with ₹2 crore or more in annual sales in FY21. The separate reconciliation statement is to be filed by businesses with ₹five crore or more sales. This self-certified statement is for reconciling the value of supplies declared in the return furnished for the financial year, with the audited annual financial statement.

Self-certification puts the responsibility on taxpayers to furnish true and accurate details in their annual return.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Tenth Amendment) Rules, 2021 signed off on 29 December also made it clear that input tax credit will not be available to businesses if the purchase details have not been furnished by their vendor in his/her sales returns in form GSTR-1 or using the invoice furnishing facility. This tightening of the tax credit norms also takes effect from January. Businesses are expecting a relaxation on this.

Tax authorities have been gradually tightening the tax credit norms to check tax evasion. The government has been successful in detecting over ₹38,000 crore of fake tax credit claims in the last one year.

