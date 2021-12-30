CBIC gives more time to file GST annual return

In August, the government had given relaxation to very small businesses from the annual return filing requirement. GST annual return is to be filed by businesses with ₹2 crore or more in annual sales in FY21. The separate reconciliation statement is to be filed by businesses with ₹five crore or more sales. This self-certified statement is for reconciling the value of supplies declared in the return furnished for the financial year, with the audited annual financial statement.