OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 07:18 PM IST PTI

In order to attract MSMEs to become Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) and avail various benefits, the CBIC has relaxed the compliance criteria provided the MSMEs have a valid certificate from their line-ministry

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Thursday said it has introduced liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for swift customs clearances.

In order to attract MSMEs to become Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) and avail various benefits, the CBIC has relaxed the compliance criteria provided the MSMEs have a valid certificate from their line-ministry.  

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vistara

Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
A health worker checks the body temperature of arriving passengers as they are mandated to undergo Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai

Centre asks 4 states to keep a ‘strict vigil’ to curb recent spike in Covid cases

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the survey being conducted by the I-T department and said that the company is ensuring full compliance.

I-T department conducts surveys at Flipkart, Swiggy headquarters: Report

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

The relaxed requirements allow MSMEs who have filed minimum 10 customs clearance documents in one year and who have a clean compliance record over 2 years to apply for the scheme, the CBIC said in a statement. 

"The documentary requirements have also been appreciably simplified. Another feature is that the CBIC commits to take a decision on an application for grant of AEO status within only 15 days from electronic submission of complete documents for AEO Tier 1. Additional benefits, like further reduction in Bank Guarantee requirements, have been introduced for MSMEs, and will be expanded subsequently," it said.

CBIC's flagship 'Liberalised MSME AEO Package' scheme is a voluntary compliance programme which enables swifter Customs clearance for accredited stakeholders in the global supply chain namely importers, exporters, logistic service providers, custodians etc, it said.

The approved AEOs derive various benefits including the facility of Direct Port Delivery (DPD) of imported containers, Direct Port Entry (DPE) of their Export Containers, high level of facilitation in customs clearance of their consignments thereby ensuring shorter cargo release time, exemption from bank guarantees, as well as a Client Relationship Manager at the customs port as a single point of interaction.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout