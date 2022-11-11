CBIC issues fresh guidelines on transitional credit

The transitional credit claimed by the applicant shall be credited in his electronic credit ledger to the extent allowed by the jurisdictional tax officer through an order after carrying out necessary verifications. As per the court’s order, this verification has to be carried out within 90 days after completion of the above filing window of two months, i.e. within 90 days from 1 December 2022, that is, by 28 February 2023, CBIC said.