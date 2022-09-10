CBIC issues guidelines for claiming GST transitional credit

“It has been clarified that if any amount of credit has been disputed by the department, then same would be concluded as per the hierarchy of Judicial fora. Given that the guidelines clarify that it is the last opportunity to avail of transitional credit, the industry should be very cautious while filing and submitting the said form. It is important to note that the transitional credit will only be allowed post verification of claim by the department," explained Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY.