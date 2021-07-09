NEW DELHI: Customs clearance is set to get easier for businesses from 15 July, with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) bringing in a host of procedure changes to facilitate cross-border trade.

CBIC communicated the new measures aimed at speeding up assessment and clearance of shipments in a more anonymous way to the top brass of the customs department on Thursday. The idea is to streamline the faceless assessment scheme rolled out last October and process shipments without direct interface with the merchant. The faceless assessment units in the department are accordingly being revamped. The measures were outlined in a circular issued by CBIC on Thursday.

Simplifying cross-border trade is a priority for the government as the World Bank in its past ease of doing business reports had pointed it out as an area where India needs to make improvements. The move also aims to reduce the process time at customs facilities, reduce the logistics cost of businesses and help improve the industry’s competitiveness.

The key steps include streamlining customs procedures, making decision making time bound at the level of individual officers and optimise output in terms of bill of entries cleared, showed the circular. The idea is to ensure “faster clearance of non-risky imports with enhanced focus on risky imports," the circular said.

Accordingly, senior officials have to monitor that faceless assessment units inform the ‘first decision’ on a bill of entry--the document filed by importers or clearing agents--within three working hours after its allocation. The first decision could be acceptance of the self-assessment, query to the importer or a first check as may be needed. Also, the total number of queries which can be raised by an appraising officer in respect of a bill of entry would now be restricted to three, said the circular.

Given the complexity of products imported, the effort is to help officers build specialisation to handle items such as micro-electronics, electrical machinery and instruments. CBIC decided to set up separate faceless assessment units to handle such areas. These new units will become operational from 15 July.

Experts called it a big improvement in customs procedures which will help boost efficiency in cross-border trade. “Recent changes in customs would promote expeditious assessments, anonymity in assessments, uniformity in assessments and accountability of customs officers leading to a more efficient system of clearances," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at chartered accountants firm AMRG & Associates.

CBIC took these measures after noting that there was scope for further improvement which would potentially lead to a substantial increase in the pace of assessments and customs clearance.

With re-organisation of faceless assessment groups and appointment of specialised units and restriction of queries in respect of a bill of entry, the industry is hopeful that customs clearance and assessments will be faster and free from error, said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY.

