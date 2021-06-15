CBIC notifies GST rate cut on covid-related medical supplies

With the tax rate cuts, producers and retailers are required to immediately reduce the price to the consumer or face investigations by the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP). If any producer is found to increase the base price to pocket the tax benefit meant for consumers, the anti-profiteering authorities could order the allegedly overcharged amount to the consumer or order the entity to deposit the same in designated consumer welfare funds if identifying individual buyers is not possible. In addition to returning the overcharged amount with hefty interest, any profiteering behaviour may also invite a penalty provision, which is now in force since 1 January 2020.