CBIC notifies IGST exemption to remdesivir, oxygen gear till August end

In a separate notification, CBIC also said the IGST exemption till end of July given to 18 medical supplies, including covid vaccines, medical oxygen and oxygen gear imported into India for free distribution has now been extended till end of August. Another notification added to this list, Amphotericin B, the drug used in treatment of black fungus. This would also now be eligible for IGST relief as well as customs duty relief. The items in this list were given customs duty and health cess waiver till end of July. This has also now been extended till end of August.