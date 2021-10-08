NEW DELHI: Law students and graduates can now sign up for internship with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to help the tax authority prepare for defending cases in the Supreme Court.

The ’indirect taxes internship scheme, 2021, seeks to tap the “energy and enthusiasm of young law students/graduates and enhance the quality of defence of indirect tax cases," CBIC said in a notice calling for applications.

The scheme will offer interns an opportunity to hone their skills real-time basis in real cases, CBIC said. Interns will be attached to the Directorate of Legal Affairs.

"These interns will be given access to the Supreme Court case files of the department. They will study the cases, prepare briefs, undertake legal research and generally assist the department officers in briefing the government law officers/counsels," CBIC said.

The scheme envisages that interns may benefit from the experience of senior officers of the department who will give them hands-on experience in indirect tax matters. The scheme offers 10 positions each to law students and law graduates.

The internship will be for one to two months for students, and for up to six months for graduates.

They will study cases and prepare briefing notes in coordination with field officials of the tax authority. The briefing of law officers and advocates is presently done by field officials. While the briefing notes prepared by the interns and vetted by officials will be forwarded to law officers and counsels, officials will remain fully responsible for effectively defending the case in the Supreme Court, CBIC said.

