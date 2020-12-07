CBIC on year-end drive to limit revenue slump

New Delhi: Facing a 28% year-on-year contraction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue receipts in the first seven months of the fiscal, the indirect tax administration has started a year-end drive to limit the blow the exchequer suffered during the peak period of lockdown restrictions.

The risk management and analysis wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has shared a list of businesses with field officers to nudge them to file returns and pay taxes on time. CBIC chairman Ajith Kumar has also told field officers to fill the “substantial" revenue gap to the extent possible, focusing on those who have not filed returns or have stopped filing them, a person familiar with the development said. Businesses filing taxes on time will also get reminders to ensure that the amount paid is correct.

GST authorities are already on a drive against tax evasion by adding more checks and balances to the deemed registration process, making Aadhaar authentication compulsory to avoid physical verification of the main place of business. This ensures that the benefit of deemed registration after three days does not get abused.

The Centre had set a ₹5.8 trillion target for CGST receipts in FY21 but has collected only ₹2 trillion in the April-October period. The GST cess collection too has seen a 23% contraction in the same period this fiscal at ₹42,804 crore from the year ago period. With tax collections below target and stake sale in state run enterprises not taking off, the Centre has already stepped up its borrowing for the current year substantially to ₹13.1 trillion from the original estimate of ₹7.8 trillion.

The Income Tax department, which is also facing a 27% contraction in direct tax collection in the April-October period to ₹3.75 trillion from the year ago level, has stepped up its compliance and anti-evasion drive in the final months of the fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via