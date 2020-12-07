CBIC on year-end drive to limit revenue slump

The risk management and analysis wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has shared a list of businesses with field officers to nudge them to file returns and pay taxes on time. CBIC chairman Ajith Kumar has also told field officers to fill the “substantial" revenue gap to the extent possible, focusing on those who have not filed returns or have stopped filing them, a person familiar with the development said. Businesses filing taxes on time will also get reminders to ensure that the amount paid is correct.