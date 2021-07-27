CBIC seeks deals with counterparts on early data sharing

The deal with Maldives allows exchange of information on consignments prior to their arrival. “The memorandum of understanding, a first of its kind between India and another customs administration, will enable automatic exchange of customs data between the two countries on a real time basis," the CBIC communication posted on its website said. The data will be used for both trade facilitation and customs compliance using risk management techniques, it said. The government is pursuing similar deals with seven other nations, CBIC said without naming the countries.