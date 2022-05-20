CBIC sets framework for import of goods from Bangladesh by rail

At present, India exports goods by rail to the neighbouring nation and the new framework will help set up logistics infrastructure to make possible imports as well. The ministry said, quoting Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, that containers going from India to Bangladesh by rail are returning empty after delivering India’s export goods there and that Bangladeshi companies have expressed interest to use such empty containers to export their products to India, said the order. Also, using the same containers for imports will help in lowering India’s export logistics cost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}