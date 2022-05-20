CBIC sets framework for import of goods from Bangladesh by rail

CBIC sets framework for import of goods from Bangladesh by rail2 min read . 02:28 PM IST
- Rail line is being opened up for imports following requests from Dhaka as well as from central ministries in the Indian government and merchants
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set the rules for allowing import of goods in sealed containers by rail from Bangladesh in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two nations.
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set the rules for allowing import of goods in sealed containers by rail from Bangladesh in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two nations.
Rail line is being opened up for imports following requests from Dhaka as well as from central ministries in the Indian government and merchants, according to an order from the tax authority.
Rail line is being opened up for imports following requests from Dhaka as well as from central ministries in the Indian government and merchants, according to an order from the tax authority.
At present, India exports goods by rail to the neighbouring nation and the new framework will help set up logistics infrastructure to make possible imports as well. The ministry said, quoting Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, that containers going from India to Bangladesh by rail are returning empty after delivering India’s export goods there and that Bangladeshi companies have expressed interest to use such empty containers to export their products to India, said the order. Also, using the same containers for imports will help in lowering India’s export logistics cost.
At present, India exports goods by rail to the neighbouring nation and the new framework will help set up logistics infrastructure to make possible imports as well. The ministry said, quoting Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, that containers going from India to Bangladesh by rail are returning empty after delivering India’s export goods there and that Bangladeshi companies have expressed interest to use such empty containers to export their products to India, said the order. Also, using the same containers for imports will help in lowering India’s export logistics cost.
For imports to India, the carrier will be trains of Indian Railways plying between the two countries which cross international border through land customs stations. Use of returning empty containers for import of goods into India will apply to units of Container Corp. of India carried on trains operated by the Indian Railways. The movement of the train will be monitored through the government’s electronic tracking system up to various customs facilities in India.
For imports to India, the carrier will be trains of Indian Railways plying between the two countries which cross international border through land customs stations. Use of returning empty containers for import of goods into India will apply to units of Container Corp. of India carried on trains operated by the Indian Railways. The movement of the train will be monitored through the government’s electronic tracking system up to various customs facilities in India.
Container Corp. of India has to ensure that the import consignments go directly to customs depots, as per the rules brought out by the tax authority. India and Bangladesh customs authorities have been stepping up cooperation on bilateral trade.
Container Corp. of India has to ensure that the import consignments go directly to customs depots, as per the rules brought out by the tax authority. India and Bangladesh customs authorities have been stepping up cooperation on bilateral trade.
At a recent commerce secretary level discussion between the two countries early in March, the two sides had discussed development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, a joint study on comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation.
At a recent commerce secretary level discussion between the two countries early in March, the two sides had discussed development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, a joint study on comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation.