CBIC steps up revenue collection drive with states in fourth quarter

Also, from 1 January, businesses face tighter rules on input tax credit. According to Narayan Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director of Calibehr, a business solutions provider, input tax credit can be availed by the buyer of goods or services, only if the supplier has filed his returns correctly and payment has been made and in case of non-payment or default in filing, the buyer is denied input credit. Such tax can also be recovered from the buyer again, in the event the supplier fails to pay the same, explained Bhargava.

