CBIC tells officials to help boost November GST collections

Going by e-way bill data available with GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, November GST receipt is on course for scaling a record high level. In October, 7.35 crore e-way bills were generated for transportation of goods within and across states. This is an all-time high since the tax reform, indicating that consumption received a boost in the month, which could get reflected in the tax collection in November. In March, it was 7.12 crore, which had helped record collections in April.