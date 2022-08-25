CBIC tones down penalty for wrongful publication of trade data

The penalty provision--section 135AA of the Customs Act--was introduced earlier this year through the Finance Act of 2022 to prevent unauthorised publication of commercially identifying and sensitive details of transactions by private parties. The provision covered illicit publication of data relate to import, export, description, quantity, value, classification etc. It provided for imprisonment up to six months or a fine up to ₹50,000 or both on anyone involved.

