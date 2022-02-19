CBIC urges businesses to file tax returns before due date

CBIC also urged businesses to file their monthly tax returns for January by 20 February, the due date for filing summary of transactions in form 3B. In this case, late filing will attract not just late fee, but interest as well. Businesses meet their tax obligations while filing their monthly returns in form 3B. The online campaign to boost tax compliance comes as the financial year is coming to an end. The government has already foregone some tax revenue due to excise duty cut on petrol and diesel and GST revenue collection buoyancy could help bridge some of that gap.

