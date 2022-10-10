CBIC urges tax payers to meet TDS, TCS return filing deadlines

The indirect tax authority reminded tax payers who are required to deduct or collect tax at source under GST that their due date for filing tax returns for September was 10 October
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has urged businesses to file their return forms relating to taxes to be deducted or collected at source (TDS and TCS) for September to avoid late fee and interest.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has urged businesses to file their return forms relating to taxes to be deducted or collected at source (TDS and TCS) for September to avoid late fee and interest.
In social media posts, the indirect tax authority reminded tax payers who are required to deduct or collect tax at source under GST that their due date for filing tax returns for September was 10 October. “Late filing of GSTR-7 return will attract late fee and interest," CBIC told those required to deduct tax at source. CBIC also urged e-commerce operatiors required to collect tax at source to meet the same due date for filing their GSTR-8 return form.
In social media posts, the indirect tax authority reminded tax payers who are required to deduct or collect tax at source under GST that their due date for filing tax returns for September was 10 October. “Late filing of GSTR-7 return will attract late fee and interest," CBIC told those required to deduct tax at source. CBIC also urged e-commerce operatiors required to collect tax at source to meet the same due date for filing their GSTR-8 return form.
The indirect tax authority also that manufacturers registered under the Central Excise Act to file their central excise return form for the month of September by the due date, which also falls on Monday. “Delayed filing of central excise return will attract late fee," said CBIC. The indirect tax authority also urged tax payers to file their return forms with details of monthly sales by Tuesday, the due date. Late filing of this return will also attract late fee, CBIC said.
The indirect tax authority also that manufacturers registered under the Central Excise Act to file their central excise return form for the month of September by the due date, which also falls on Monday. “Delayed filing of central excise return will attract late fee," said CBIC. The indirect tax authority also urged tax payers to file their return forms with details of monthly sales by Tuesday, the due date. Late filing of this return will also attract late fee, CBIC said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The indirect tax authority has been making an online compliance drive by reaching out to taxpayers through social media posts to improve compliance. There are 1.39 crore registered GST tax payers.
The indirect tax authority has been making an online compliance drive by reaching out to taxpayers through social media posts to improve compliance. There are 1.39 crore registered GST tax payers.