CBIC urges taxpayers to file GST returns by due date

CBIC has also told non-resident tax payers to file their GST 5 return by the same due date. In all the categories, late fee and interest liability will arise on delayed filing. The indirect tax authority has been reaching out to tax payers and tax professionals through social media to improve compliance and to address any glitches they encounter in filing. GST return filing has risen steadily over the last five years, a trend policy makers believe has also contributed in tax revenue buoyancy. The improvement in GST filings have also helped in direct tax collections as the indirect tax system has led to greater transparency in transactions.