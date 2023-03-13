CBI's 'Operation Trishul' nets 33 fugitives in one year: Official3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:09 PM IST
- CBI coordinated with the bureaus of other nations to make the extradition process of criminals more streamlined
Under its ‘Operation Trishul,’ the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited 33 fugitives involved in various criminal activities in the past one year. The information was provided by a senior official of the investigative agency to the news agency ANI.
