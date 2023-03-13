CBI's 'Operation Trishul' nets 33 fugitives in one year: Official

The CBI official also cited the recent extradition of Red Notice subject Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt, who was extradited on Sunday and was wanted by Kerala police in a 2006 case of kidnapping and murder. The officials also shared the details and said that the accused was arrested with the help of Interpol Saudi Arabia, who zeroed down upon his location and requested a team to be sent for the arrests. The Kerala police completed the remaining formalities and brought the accused back.