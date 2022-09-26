CBN seizes more than 1,000 kg poppy straw in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch

After receiving intelligence that a person of village Hathipura was involved in illicit smuggling and transportation of poppy straw and was having illicit poppy straw secreted at his residence & temporary godown (Baada) constructed by Precast wall & Tin Shed in the outskirts of his village, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched in early hours of today and suspected house & temporary godown in village were searched, the ministry said.