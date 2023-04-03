Industrial, logistics sector leasing seen at 32-35 mn sq ft in 2023: Report

New Delhi: The growth rate for industrial and logistics ( I&L) portfolio leasing is likely to slow down to 32-35 million square feet (msf) in 2023 due to global headwinds, according to a report by CBRE.

The global real estate consultant’s ‘2023 India Market Outlook’ report said that the I&L supply forecast is expected to exceed 2022 levels and touch 24-26 mn sq ft in 2023.

The share of project completions by prominent global/domestic developers is expected to increase to 40% in 2023-24 from 37% during 2021-22, the report said.

The demand is expected to be predominantly driven by 3PL and engineering & manufacturing occupiers.

The report points to anticipated heightened interest from FMCG, retail and electronics & electrical firms. Moreover, the share of large-sized deals ranging from 32-35% is expected in 2023.

“The government’s strong capex programme, with a focus on infrastructure development and capacity building across sectors, is aimed at driving investment. As the second-largest employment generator in India, the real estate sector will continue to be a focus area for these investments,“ Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE, said.

“The I&L sector occupiers are likely to move towards achieving operational efficiencies and rationalise cost in a multi-user facility, and this is expected to push the take-up of large-sized spaces hereon. Omnichannel retail, along with need for urban fulfilment centres would drive leasing by retail and FMCG firms," he added.

The government’s holistic approach to transform the logistics sector and bring it at par with global standards through a comprehensive logistics plan, supply side interventions (such as a unified policy framework, interconnected infrastructure, digital transformation and a skilled ecosystem) and a detailed policy on warehousing standards are expected to reduce the logistics cost to a single digit of the GDP.

“This would enable India to figure among the top 25 countries on the Logistics Performance Index by 2030," the report said.