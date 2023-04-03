Industrial, logistics sector leasing seen at 32-35 mn sq ft in 2023: Report

Industrial, logistics sector leasing seen at 32-35 mn sq ft in 2023: Report1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The government’s strong capex programme, with a focus on infrastructure development and capacity building across sectors, is aimed at driving investment. As the second-largest employment generator in India, the real estate sector will continue to be a focus area for these investments
New Delhi: The growth rate for industrial and logistics ( I&L) portfolio leasing is likely to slow down to 32-35 million square feet (msf) in 2023 due to global headwinds, according to a report by CBRE.
