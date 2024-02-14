CBSE 10th 12th exams 2024: 5 time management tips to ace your examinations

The 10th and 12th examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are all set to begin from 15 February. Ahead of the exams, there is palpable tension among students around preparations and how to manage time amid hectic study schedules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During examinations, managing your time effectively is the key to achieving the desired results and laying strong foundations for one's future. Let's discuss some practical time management tips to make the most out of your time during examinations.

Avoid procrastination Procrastination can be a significant barrier to effective time management. Identify and eliminate distractions during your study time, such as social media, unnecessary phone calls, or unrelated activities. Break down tasks into smaller, more manageable steps to make them less overwhelming and reduce the temptation to procrastinate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Clear targets Clearly define your study goals for each session. This could be completing a specific number of pages, solving a set of problems, or understanding a particular concept. Having specific goals helps you stay on track and gives you a sense of accomplishment as you progress through your study sessions.

Time saving techniques Divide your study time into short, focused intervals using the Pomodoro Technique. Typically, this involves 25 minutes of concentrated study followed by a 5-minute break. After completing four cycles, take a longer break of 15-30 minutes. This technique helps maintain focus and prevents burnout.

Sticking to the time table Plan your study sessions in advance by creating a realistic schedule. Break down your study material into manageable chunks and allocate specific time slots for each topic. Prioritize topics based on their importance and your proficiency in them. Focus more on challenging areas while ensuring you cover all necessary subjects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Practice, Practice and Practice Simulate exam conditions by taking regular mock exams. This not only helps you familiarize yourself with the exam format but also improves your time management skills under pressure. Analyze your performance in mock exams to identify weak areas and adjust your study focus accordingly.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!