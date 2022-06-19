CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Date, how and where to check scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 10 test in June itself
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 12 by the second week of July.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 10 test in June itself, and the term 2 12th result 2022 by the second week of July. According to media reports, the Class 10 result will be revealed at the end of June or the first week of July, while pupils may expect the Class 12 result 2022 next month.
The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 is almost done, the result date will soon be finalised, media reports also suggest. CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be published on the websites cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in once they are released. Students can get their scorecards from the Digilocker app and the website digilocker.gov.in, in addition to the official websites.
From April 26 to June 15, over 35 lakh students took the CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 exams 2022, which were held from April 26 to June 15. There were 21 lakh students who took the Class 10 test, and 14 lakh students who took the 12th exam in 2022. To pass the Class 10, 12 exams, students must have a minimum score of 30%.
Students can get the scorecard through the websites cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in. CBSE term 2 result 2022 will feature the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board sends result sheets to schools during term 1, and students pick up their marksheets from their particular schools.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check scorecard
Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result link
Enter registration number/ roll number
Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download 10th, 12th scorecard
