CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Date, how and where to check scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 10 test in June itself, and the term 2 12th result 2022 by the second week of July. According to media reports, the Class 10 result will be revealed at the end of June or the first week of July, while pupils may expect the Class 12 result 2022 next month.

