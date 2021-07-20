CBSE Class 10th results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date for announcing the results of Class 10 board exam. The CBSE 10th board result will be released on the official site of the board and on digital platforms. Students are advised to visit the CBSE site regularly.

Some reports also suggest that results may also be declared without announcing any date in advance. This year, the CBSE had cancelled the board exams — Class 10 and 12— due to Covid situation and results would be declared based on students' past performances.

In May, CBSE had extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit them to the Board. The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks would be completed by June 11.

The deadline had been extended in view of the pandemic situation, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools.

The Union Education Ministry had cancelled the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams due to the surge in COVID cases.

Tabulation and moderation of marks for Class 12

The CBSE is expected to declare Class 12 exams by 31st July. Last week, the board directed schools affiliated to it to complete tabulation and moderation of marks for class 12 students in a time-bound manner so that the result can be declared by 31st July. The board exams for class 12 were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid. Results will be declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

In a letter to school principals, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that as the board "has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31."

The board said that the portal for finalisation and moderation of results will open from July 16 to July 22. "Moderating marks of class 11 and 12 will be a great responsibility, which has to be done in a manner to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students."

It should be kept in mind that the responsibility of the result committee is being exercised on the behalf of CBSE for the entire student population and should not be seen as limited to that of a particular school. Schools are mandated to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools," Bhardwaj said.





