The CBSE is expected to declare Class 12 exams by 31st July. Last week, the board directed schools affiliated to it to complete tabulation and moderation of marks for class 12 students in a time-bound manner so that the result can be declared by 31st July. The board exams for class 12 were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid. Results will be declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

