The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday, 22 July announced that the board has decided not to assign first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results. Bhardwaj further announced that the central board will issue merit certificates to 0.1% students who scored highest marks in subjects in classes 10 and 12.

