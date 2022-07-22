Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced that the board has decided not to assign first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday, 22 July announced that the board has decided not to assign first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results. Bhardwaj further announced that the central board will issue merit certificates to 0.1% students who scored highest marks in subjects in classes 10 and 12.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday, 22 July announced that the board has decided not to assign first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results. Bhardwaj further announced that the central board will issue merit certificates to 0.1% students who scored highest marks in subjects in classes 10 and 12.
Bhardwaj said that the board seeks to eliminate “unhealthy competition" by not declaring merit lists for board exams.
Bhardwaj said that the board seeks to eliminate “unhealthy competition" by not declaring merit lists for board exams.
The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.
"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.
The Central board has declared the Term 2 Results for Class 12 on 22 July, they also declared the Class 10 results today. Students can check their results on the official website of CBSE- official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The officials confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term1 exams, 70% weightage to second term.
The Central board has declared the Term 2 Results for Class 12 on 22 July, they also declared the Class 10 results today. Students can check their results on the official website of CBSE- official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The officials confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term1 exams, 70% weightage to second term.
The class 10 board exams were held from 26 April to 4 May and class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. More than 35 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The class 10 board exams were held from 26 April to 4 May and class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. More than 35 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CBSE has also declared that the board exams will be held from 15 February in 2023. CBSE has also announced that from 2023 onwards, there will be one board exam every year.
CBSE has also declared that the board exams will be held from 15 February in 2023. CBSE has also announced that from 2023 onwards, there will be one board exam every year.
The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.