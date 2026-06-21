CBSE announces Class 12 revaluation 2026 results, says ‘outcomes are being released in a phased manner’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the revaluation results for Class 12 students who had sought verification of marks and re-evaluation of their board examination answer sheets. In the first phase, the board announced the outcomes of more than 87 per cent of the applications received, as reported by PTI.

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"CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes," CBSE said in a post on X.

"The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it said.

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Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website using their login credentials.

"You may see the status of your application at results.digilocker.gov.in," the board said.

CBSE announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 on May 13, covering nearly 17.69 lakh students. Following the declaration of results, candidates were given an opportunity to access scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets between May 19 and May 25, 2026.

Thereafter, students could submit requests for verification of marks and address any discrepancies, as well as apply for re-evaluation, during the period from June 2 to June 7, 2026.

The board stated that its post-result services platform operated under the guidance of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras. According to CBSE, these specialists worked alongside its team to maintain the security and integrity of the process, helping protect the system from unauthorised access and potential cyber threats.

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The board said candidates who applied for verification of observed issues and for whom CBSE reported the outcome as "No-change," if they wish to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office.

It said the schedule for this would be released soon.

The declaration of revaluation results comes amid an anxious wait from students seeking revised scores for admission and other academic purposes.

The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

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The release of the revaluation results comes as students anxiously await updated scores for college admissions and other academic requirements. Following the announcement of the board examination results, CBSE had provided students with an opportunity to apply for mark verification, obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, and request re-evaluation.

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The board had recently faced scrutiny after several Class 12 students alleged that the scanned answer sheets made available by CBSE did not appear to match their handwriting. The claims raised concerns about potential discrepancies in the OSM system and prompted questions regarding the handling of answer scripts.

(With inputs from PTI)

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