CBSE announces rule changes for foundational education. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it is adopting the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage- 2022 from the academic session 2023-24.

In an official notification, CBSE stated that the "NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage. It serves as a guideline for schools and teachers to design and develop curricula, syllabi, and teaching materials that align with the national educational goals."

The CBSE also stated that under the new framework, the new structure of five-year education at the foundational stage from nursery to class two will be introduced in the session 2023-24 in those schools which offer education at the foundational stage to the students in the age group of 3-8 years.

Health:

In line with existing CBSE norms, each child shall have an annual physical, examination by a competent physician, including an appropriate vision screening, audio testing and other tests as deemed necessary. Identification of any special needs should be made at this time.

Information about any particular medical condition, and the associated medication or preventive measures should be obtained at the time of admission and be updated regularly and made available to all concerned. This is important for all children and particularly for children at risk.

School shall have an arrangement with the nearest medical facility. In the event of a medical emergency head of the school shall be responsible for securing all possible medical care and informing the parents/ guardian.

No medication shall be given to children except by order of a physician. All staff dealing with children in Balvatika(Pre-School) shall have a regular physical examination by a physician.

School shall organise balanced activities for indoor and outdoor play. Proper nutrition is of utmost importance at this stage. Awareness about the use of millets should be promoted.

Classrooms

In addition to existing CBSE norms regarding classrooms, for Foundation Stage shall be:

On the ground or first floor of a building.

Properly ventilated, with proper light, clean, sanitary and dry.

Fitted with shielded electric lights/ bulb to prevent glare.

Classroom furniture free from sharp concrete edges, preferably rounded corners.

Furniture may also be portable.

All concrete floors used by children shall be covered with a safe and smooth material.

Any special assistive device needed for CWSN.

Non-toxic paints and materials should be used.

Suggested Learning Corners for the classrooms for dramatic play, blocks/ puzzles, maths, arts/ drawing and books. should preferably have IT enabled equipment for TLM transactions.

Play area for the entire school (Class Balvatika (Pre School) To class VIII/X/XII)

Minimum 10,000 sq. ft (929 sq mt) open playground.

Play area shall be easily reachable to the classroom and toilet facilities. It shall be free of hazards (Sharp edges, Stable play equipment/apparatus, well drained, and enclosed by safe fencing) in the vicinity of Balvatika(pre-school) classes wing.

This size of sport ground is required for whole school