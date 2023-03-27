CBSE announces rule changes for foundational education. Details here

CBSE announces rule changes for foundational education. Details here3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:51 PM IST
The CBSE also stated that under the new framework, the new structure of five-year education at the foundational stage from nursery to class two will be introduced in the session 2023-24 in those schools which offer education at the foundational stage to the students in the age group of 3-8 years
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it is adopting the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage- 2022 from the academic session 2023-24.
