The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced a new update regarding Class 10 and Class 12 board result.

The CBSE board said the portal for moderation and finalisation of CBSE Class 12 results will open from July 16 to July 22. The portal link is available on cbse.gov.in.

As the Class 12 board results will be announced on July 31, CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation between July 16 and July 22.

The CBSE board has also asked schools ‘to ensure comparability and fairness’ to students, and added that “Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students".

“No student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools," CBSE said in its circular.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12board tabulation policy:

Class 12 students will be marked based on Class 11 and Class 10 results. Around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

To be precise, the CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations.

"Results of Class 12th board examinations will be prepared by adding 30% marks of best three subjects of Class 10th, 30% marks of Class 11th, and 40% marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class 12," Sanyam Bhardwaj, Examination Controller, CBSE said.

For Class X-30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

For Class XI-30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class XII-40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

According to the CBSE, "The historical performance of the school, in terms of the best overall performance in the previous three years’ board examination, will be taken as the reference for moderating marks assessed by the school 2020-2021".

Giving an example, the board explained, "If in a specific school, the overall average of the students in 2017-2018 is 72 per cent, in 2018-2019 is 74 per cent and in 2019-20, it is 71 per cent, the school will use the subject wise averages of 2018-19 for moderation".

The selected year will be the reference year for the school. “For each subject, the school will have to follow a broad distribution of marks, which will be based on the performance of the specific year by that school in that subject," said the policy document.

