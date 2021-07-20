CBSE Class 12 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has told all the schools that 22 July is last date for finalising the class 12 board results. In a circular, the CBSE said: "Country is celebrating Eid on 21.07.2021. Accordingly, 21 July has been declared as Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the results of Classes X and XII. For finalising the class XII results, last date is 22 July."

The board said that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices and the examination department of headquarter will be functioning from 10 am to 5 pm.

July 22 will be the last date for finalising the class XII result. The office will remain closed on July 21 on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/QzjknSlzmZ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

"It is further informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/WhatsApp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12 noon so that schools can take appropriate action," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, said.

Last week, the CBSE asked its affiliate schools to moderate Class 12th marks based on the average of past three years and to ensure there was no bunching of total marks in excess of 95 this year.

If a school is found inflating marks, CBSE will moderate the scores before announcing results by 31 July, the board informed the schools, reiterating that wrong doers will face action.

“To ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above," CBSE said in a circular Thursday.

The CBSE board exam results for class 10 and class 12 students will be available on DigiLocker, a digital repository of the Union government, from where students can also download their certificates and mark sheets directly.

DigiLocker said that class 10 results will soon be available on its platform first.

However, authorities with knowledge of the development said that the exam results of both class 10 and class 12 board will be available on the platform.

“The CBSE results for 2021 will be available on DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like the marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate, and skill certificate by logging into the DigiLocker account," it said in a tweet.





















