CBSE Class 9, 11 registrations begins from 1 July; check details here

The process of registration will start from 1 July-30 September. The registration will be done through Pariksha Sangana link given on CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notification stating all its affiliated schools to submit registration data of students for class 9 and 11 students for the batch of 2022-23.
In a notification it said, “Registration of students in Class IX & XI is a very significant process which helps CBSE in advance planning for holding the Class X & XII examinations of these students in the forthcoming year."
“Another important aspect of registration is to communicate the students personal particulars to the parents so that in case, there is any mistake in the personal details of the student concerned the same may be corrected prior to the conduct of Class X/XII examination. This helps in eliminating requests in future for making the corrections," it added.
"As submission of the Registration Data by adhering to the schedule is very important, the schools are therefore requested to plan timely submission of data of the candidates, it said.
The board also said that apart from following the schedule, the schools should also data filled-in is done correctly.
It further asked schools/principals to ensure that:
Students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students only.