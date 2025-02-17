The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official statement on February 16 denied rumours of its 2025 board exam papers being leaked, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The CBSE said that rumours of its board exam papers being leaked are “baseless and intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents”.

‘Actively Monitoring, Taking Action Against False Information’ The CBSE in an official statement said it has “made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations”. Adding: “It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, `X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers.”

“These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents. The board is actively monitoring and taking action against those who are spreading false information,” it added.

The statement added that law enforcement agencies have been contacted to “identify and prosecute offenders”, as per the report. It added: “Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

CBSE Advisory: ‘Don’t Engage With or Believe Unverified Info' In a notice to parents, the CBSE also asked parents to guide their children on staying clear of unverified information that disrupts the exam process.

“All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools, should rely only on official communications from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates,” it said.