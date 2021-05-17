CBSE Board Exam: No decision on cancellation of state, CBSE board exams

NEW DELHI: The Union education ministry and state education secretaries did not take a call on the conduct or cancellation of Class 12 Board exams on Monday, amid a growing chorus to cancel the boards due to the pandemic.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal met state education secretaries and largely discussed the impact of covid-19 on education especially at the school level and how in the absence of physical schooling the sector is facing an unprecedented situation.

“No discussion on cancelling school boards were taken up," said an official who attended the meeting but declined to be named.

“Broadband connection and better online infrastructure in schools were discussed in the meeting" where around 50 education bureaucrats including principal secretaries from various states participated, the official added.

The student community had a lot of expectations from the meeting, expecting that it may take a decision on the school board exams conducted by CBSE as well as state school boards.

“The minister listened to suggestion on how to improve the school education during pandemic and how online and TVs can be used more for mainstream education during the current phase," the official added.

India is reporting an average 300,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths per day for last several weeks. Though the case load has decreased a bit when compared to last fortnight, the fatalities remain high.

On 14 April, the Centre had announced postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following which, several school boards including ICSE board, states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat have postponed the class 12 board exams.

