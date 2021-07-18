New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for class 10 and class 12 students will be available on DigiLocker, a digital repository of the Union government, from where students can also download their certificates and mark sheets directly.

While DigiLocker said that class 10 results will soon be available on its platform first, authorities with knowledge of the development said that the exam results of both class 10 and class 12 board will be available on the platform.

“The CBSE results for 2021 will be available on DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like the marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate, and skill certificate by logging into the DigiLocker account," the organization said in a tweet.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Digital India Corporation (DIC). The Union education ministry had earlier said that it has established an online repository via DigiLocker.

A student can gain access to DigiLocker after completing the registration process involved in setting up an account. To do this, they will have to provide Aadhaar details, a mobile number, and an email id.

CBSE is expected to announce the class 12 results by 31 July. The central board has asked schools to complete the moderation of marks by 22 July.

It has asked the schools to moderate students’ marks, basing them on their average score of the past three years, and restrict the number of Class 12 students getting more than 95% marks. If a particular school or a group of schools is found inflating marks, the CBSE itself will moderate the scores before announcing the results by 31 July, it said while warning that wrong-doers will face action.

The circular dated 1 July was important amid concerns that some schools may inflate marks given that exams have been cancelled and results will be based on school-level performances in theory, practical and project work. This means that schools are playing a bigger role in the result calculation this year.

“To ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95% and above," the CBSE said.

