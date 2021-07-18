CBSE board exam results will be available on DigiLocker

It has asked the schools to moderate students’ marks, basing them on their average score of the past three years, and restrict the number of Class 12 students getting more than 95% marks. If a particular school or a group of schools is found inflating marks, the CBSE itself will moderate the scores before announcing the results by 31 July, it said while warning that wrong-doers will face action.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}