CBSE board exams 2021: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the CBSE board examinations should be conducted as "it plays a vital role" in students’ life. He, however, added that the exams can't be conducted in current Covid situation but a tentative date should be announced.

"CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination," the Bihar Education Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that holding class 12 board examinations would not be appropriate in view of the present Covid-19 situation. He said maintaining social distancing won't be possible during exams and students can contract virus.

"If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on the postponement of the examination. People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected," Soren said.

Various states have expressed their reservation on conducting the board exams amid raging pandemic. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Centre should first vaccinate all students before taking any decision on exams.

Recently in a meeting with the Centre, Sisodi demanded that vaccine should be arranged for all the children of class 12 before the examination. He said conducting examination in current situation will prove to be a big mistake.

