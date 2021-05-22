NEW DELHI: A group of ministers (GoM) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet states on Sunday. The GoM is likely to take a call on the schedule of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, state board exams and other professional entrances like Joint Entrance Exam (Main).

Along with Singh, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, women and child development minister Smriti Zubin Irani and, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar are part of the GoM that will meet state and Union territory (UT) authorities on Sunday.

“All the state government education ministers and secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place on 23 May," Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal has written to states and UTs stating that the department of school education and literacy, and the CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of exams, keeping in mind the safety and security of students as well the teachers. The department of higher education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning, the Union education ministry said.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams, according to the letter. In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the state education boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other national exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

“As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision-based on inputs of different state governments and UT administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," the education ministry said.

On 14 April, the Union government had announced postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject. Following which, several school boards including ICSE board, states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab have postponed the Class 12 board exams.

Similarly, the two rounds of JEE Main entrance for selection into top engineering colleges and NEET for selection into medical colleges were also postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

