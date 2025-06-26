CBSE board exams now twice a year: Is May attempt mandatory? Who can appear? Key FAQs answered

Worried about scoring low in the board exams? Don’t worry, CBSE has introduced a helpful option. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students will now take their board exams in February. However, if they are not satisfied with their scores, they will have the opportunity to retake the exam in May, CBSE announced on Wednesday.

Here are the top FAQs about the new CBSE Class 10 board exams What did the CBSE guideline say? Also Read: Planning undergrad abroad? Here's why you should look beyond the US

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for Class 10, in line with recommendations made in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

“The first phase will be conducted in February and the second in May. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Is the February exam attempt mandatory for all students? Yes, all Class 10 students must appear for the board exams in February as their primary attempt. Explaining the rationale behind making the first phase mandatory, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh said it is intended to ensure that students take the exams seriously and that the sanctity of the board exams is maintained, as reported by PTI.

Is the May exam mandatory? Who can appear for the May exam? No, the May exam is not mandatory. The second phase, scheduled for May, will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. If a student appears in both phases, the better of the two scores will be retained.

“If a student does not appear for three or more subjects in the first examination, he or she will not be allowed to appear for the second exam. Such students will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category and can take the examination only next year in the main exam in February,” CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh said.

“Students whose results in the first examination are compartment will be allowed to appear in the second examination under the compartment category. Additional subjects will not be permitted after passing Class-10, students will not be allowed in stand-alone subjects,” he added.

Are the exams in May for all subjects or selected ones? Students can choose to improve their scores in up to three subjects from the following: Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.

It is to be noted that sports students will be allowed to appear in the second phase for subjects that coincide with their sports events.

Will the syllabus remain the same or different? Both examinations will be based on the full syllabus for the year, and the scheme of studies and scheme of examinations will remain unchanged. However, internal assessment will be conducted only once, prior to the main examination.

Is it applicable for Class 12 students too? No, this policy is currently only for Class 10 students. It does not apply to Class 12 board exams.

Will both scores be mentioned on the marksheet? Only the higher score obtained in a subject, whether from the February or the May attempt, will be recorded in the final marksheet, as per CBSE policy. The lower score will be disregarded.

When will the results be declared?

Under the new setup, the second phase of exams will be conducted in May, and the results will be declared in June. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can attempt to improve their scores in three subjects instead of two.

(With inputs from PTI)

