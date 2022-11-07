Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be released soon. Once released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org.

Unlike 2022, both boards will hold single board exams next year. CBSE has already announced that 2023 board exams will be held in mid-February, while CISCE is yet to do the same.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are published a few months ahead of exams. Now that the exam dates have been announced, students can expect the date sheets soon.

Meanwhile, CBSE has published sample question papers for various subjects on cbseacademic.nic.in.