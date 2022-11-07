Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be released soon. Once released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org.

