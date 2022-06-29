CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Check date and other details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Check date and other details here1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Once the results are declared, students can check their results cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 10 and 12 exams soon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 2 Class 10 and 12 exams soon.
The board will likely declare the class 10 results on 4th July while the Class 12 will be announced on 10 July, sources in the ministry of education told TOI.
The board will likely declare the class 10 results on 4th July while the Class 12 will be announced on 10 July, sources in the ministry of education told TOI.
Once the results are declared, students can check their results cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in.
Once the results are declared, students can check their results cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in.
Here's how to check the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022
Here's how to check the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022
Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result link
Click on Class 10, 12 result link
Enter registration number/ roll number
Enter registration number/ roll number
Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download 10th, 12th scorecard.
Download 10th, 12th scorecard.
Apart from this, students can check their results from the Digilocker app and website i.e. digilocker.gov.in.
Apart from this, students can check their results from the Digilocker app and website i.e. digilocker.gov.in.
Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams 2022 of which 21 lakh students who took the Class 10 exams while 14 lakh took Class 12 exam.
Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams 2022 of which 21 lakh students who took the Class 10 exams while 14 lakh took Class 12 exam.
The exams for both the classes began on 26 April. The Class 10 were scheduled till 24 May while Class 12 exams were till 15 June.
The exams for both the classes began on 26 April. The Class 10 were scheduled till 24 May while Class 12 exams were till 15 June.
CBSE Class 10 exams were held offline after two years. Previously, CBSE had decided to cancel the physical examination for Class 10, owing to rising COVID-19 cases.
CBSE Class 10 exams were held offline after two years. Previously, CBSE had decided to cancel the physical examination for Class 10, owing to rising COVID-19 cases.
In order to pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students must have a minimum score of 30 percent. Students can get the scorecard through the websites cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in. CBSE term 2 result 2022 will feature the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams.
In order to pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students must have a minimum score of 30 percent. Students can get the scorecard through the websites cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in. CBSE term 2 result 2022 will feature the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams.