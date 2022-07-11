CBSE students demand as much as 50% should be given to internal assessments while the remaining 50% should be divided between term 1 and term 2.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing class 10 and 12th results soon. As per media reports, the result is likely to be declared in July last week. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the date and the time yet.
Once declared, students can check the result on websites--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be downloaded from CBSE's newly launched portal--Pariksha Sangam.
Earlier this month, a senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."
For the first time, the class 10 and class 12 exams were conducted in 2 terms. The syllabus was also divided into 2 parts. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since there were no exams last year due to COVID, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.
Here how students can check the results?
Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link
Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference
How do the students want to be evaluated?
Students, meanwhile, are demanding that the highest weightage is given to internal assessment which will evaluate them based on their year-long performance. They said as much as 50% should be given to internal assessments while the remaining 50% should be divided among term 1 and term 2.
They also demanded that in a bid to lessen the blow of the pandemic, they should be evaluated based on the basis of the best of either term. That is, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.
