NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will declare the results for the class10,12 term 1 board examination held in 2021 soon.

They may announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the same day or on different days.

Students can download the results form the national board's main website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams are complete. Class 12 term one board exams for major papers are over and exams for minor papers will be complete on 30 December.

The board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

Listed below with details are different ways to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results.

Official website cbseresults.nic.in

This is the official website for CBSE board exam results. This may not work properly initially and therefore students can opt for other websites. They can later cross-check their results from from here when the traffic is slower.

UMANG App

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app is also likely to host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. Students can can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS). The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

DigiLocker

CBSE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLocker. Students can download the app and register themselves to get their results.

results.gov.in

Results.gov.in is a one stop destination for board exam results in India. If the main website does not work, students can visit this website to download scorecards. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

IVRS, SMS

CBSE results are likely to be made available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.

