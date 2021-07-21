The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 board exam results any time soon. The official notification on the CBSE Class 10 results date will be released on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Besides, the CBSE Class 10 board result would also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS. The CBSE Class 10 board exam results will also be made available through DigiLocker. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result marksheets and certificates.

Students would need their school code, exam roll number and date of birth to check their results.

If a candidate is unable to login, he or she can sign up using an Aadhar number and access marksheets and certificates.

Meanwhile, the CBSE officials are working on Eid holiday as the board has to meet the deadline for the preparation of class 10 anclass 12 results.

"All the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of classes 10 and 12. For finalizing the class 12 result, the last date is July 22. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices, the examination department, and board headquarters will be functioning from 10 am to 5 pm," examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

With the board exams being cancelled because of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policies announced by the CBSE for classes 10 and 12.

